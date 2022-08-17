Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 127.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

ROK opened at $259.44 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

