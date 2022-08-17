Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,508 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

