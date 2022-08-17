Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,779 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,663.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.