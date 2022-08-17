Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after acquiring an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

COO stock opened at $337.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

