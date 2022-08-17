Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,445 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $233.35 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

