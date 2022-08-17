Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in AES by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

