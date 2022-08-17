Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,566 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

