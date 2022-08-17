Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

MOS stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

