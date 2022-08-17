Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

