Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

