Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,743,673 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average is $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

