Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,816,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

