Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $500,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

