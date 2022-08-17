Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $516,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,305 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 254,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,636 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

