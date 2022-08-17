Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $538,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

