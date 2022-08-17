Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $570,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 35.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,004,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 263,732 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 283,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,076 shares in the company, valued at $487,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $97,159.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,661 shares of company stock worth $3,373,957. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

