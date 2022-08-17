Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $651,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva by 65.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Corteva by 31.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $368,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 611,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Corteva by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

CTVA opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

