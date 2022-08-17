Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

STZ opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day moving average is $237.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.