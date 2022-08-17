Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $585,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,043,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

