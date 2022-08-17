Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29,850.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Shares of IDXX opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.