Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,714.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,388.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,442.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

