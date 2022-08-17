Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $239.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

