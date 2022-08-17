Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

