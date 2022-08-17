Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Hess by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

