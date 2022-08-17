Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,135 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

