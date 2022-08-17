Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,849 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

