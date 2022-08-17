Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

