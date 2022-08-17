Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,762,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIG stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.