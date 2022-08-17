Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $244.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

