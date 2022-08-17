Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $205,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

