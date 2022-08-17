Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

