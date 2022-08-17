Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.14% of SilverCrest Metals worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.05.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

