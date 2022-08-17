Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,232 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

