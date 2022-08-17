Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 34,617 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.66.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

