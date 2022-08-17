Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

