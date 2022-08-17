Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 281,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

