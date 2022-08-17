Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

