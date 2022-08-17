Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

