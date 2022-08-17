Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.36 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerner worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

