Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.37% of iRobot worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.8% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 203,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 184.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

