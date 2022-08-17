Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.51 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

