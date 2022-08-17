Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Atkore worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atkore by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atkore by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

