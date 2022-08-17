Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.32 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Global Net Lease worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

