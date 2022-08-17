Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.41 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Zynga worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

