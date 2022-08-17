Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $492.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.50. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

