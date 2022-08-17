Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.14 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 357,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 158.7% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.