Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.37 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

