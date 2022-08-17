Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.23% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

