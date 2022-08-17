Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 197,968 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,968 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of Bilibili worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

