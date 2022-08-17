Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 233,946 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,946 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.